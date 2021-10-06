City wants building demolished

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One city has put aside millions of dollars to demolish a building.

Tuesday night, the Danville City Council decided to set aside four million to take down the old Bresee Tower. Plans for the tower have been up in the air for a long time.

In the last few years, a couple bought the property and renamed it the Collins Tower. They wanted to turn it into a hotel, convention center and amusement park. That fell through. Mayor Rickey Williams says at this point, the property’s become too dangerous. Debris is still falling and they’ve had to block off part of the road.

“We’re pursuing multiple legal strategies in hopes that we can hopefully have an order to demolish within the next 4-6 months and then after that put out bids to have a demolition company come in and take it out,” Mayor Williams said.

The mayor says he plans to use the money to demolish a few other old buildings as well.