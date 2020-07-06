Breaking News
Shots fired at Microtel in Champaign

City waives fee for sidewalk sales permit

News
Posted: / Updated:
champaign city building night update generic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced Monday they were taking action to make outdoor sales easier for local businesses, in accordance with Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

A Monday press release stated Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued Emergency Order 20-22, which waives the city fee for a sidewalk retail sales area permit.

“The intent of the Emergency Order is to allow Champaign’s retail stores to more easily offer outdoor sales in accordance with Phase 4 guidelines of the State’s Restore Illinois plan,” the release added.

The order will be in effect until Sept. 30.

Champaign Municipal Code stated the normal fee for such a permit was listed as $0.50 per square-foot, excluding regions occupied by publicly maintained planted areas, streetscape furniture, and utility cabinets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.