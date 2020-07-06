City waives fee for sidewalk sales permit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced Monday they were taking action to make outdoor sales easier for local businesses, in accordance with Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

A Monday press release stated Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued Emergency Order 20-22, which waives the city fee for a sidewalk retail sales area permit.

“The intent of the Emergency Order is to allow Champaign’s retail stores to more easily offer outdoor sales in accordance with Phase 4 guidelines of the State’s Restore Illinois plan,” the release added.

The order will be in effect until Sept. 30.

Champaign Municipal Code stated the normal fee for such a permit was listed as $0.50 per square-foot, excluding regions occupied by publicly maintained planted areas, streetscape furniture, and utility cabinets.