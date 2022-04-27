DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of criminal offenses in the City of Danville has gone down since 2018.

City officials recently reported the number of crimes that happened in Danville in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018. These crimes fall under eight categories including criminal homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault/aggravated battery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.

Crime Statistics by Neil Street on Scribd

The report shows the overall number of violent criminal cases has gone down greatly in a comparison between 2018 and 2021, especially the number of criminal homicide, robbery and aggravated assault/aggravated battery incidents.

According to the data in the reports, there were 12 criminal homicide cases in 2018 and 9 cases in 2021. The number of aggravated assault/aggravated battery incidents in 2018 was 391 and it went down to 213 incidents in 2021. In other words, there is a 25 percent decrease in homicide cases in 2021 compared to 2018 and a nearly 46 percent decrease in aggravated assault/aggravated battery cases in 2021 compared to 2018.

The City of Danville utilizes the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) to report crime rates. This is a different program from the UCR program, which uses a traditional Summary Reporting System. The FBI has identified many shortcomings of the UCR program and has made a national implementation of a NIBRS only data collection that went into effect in January 2021.

Officials stated, “With the implementation of the NIBRS, there will be a new ‘baseline’ for crime rates which will potentially create the appearance of an increase within agencies due to the process of more precisely capturing reported crime in the local community.”