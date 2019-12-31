City under water alert

MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WCIA) — A drinking water alert has been issued for containing high levels of nitrate.

Babies, under the age of six months, who drink water containing high levels of nitrate could become seriously ill or die.

If babies drank water and are short of breath or exhibit signs of “blue baby syndrome,” get medical help immediately.

Water, juice and formula for that age group should be prepared using bottled water or other water low in nitrates.

Boiling water makes the problem worse, because the nitrates can become concentrated when the water evaporates.

The same thing happens when freezing, filtering or letter water stand.

Nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial or agricultural causes, including septic systems and runoff.