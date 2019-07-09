City to vote on Costco resolution

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Council members approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter a development deal with Costco on Tuesday night.

The wholesale retailer would build its latest store on 2000 N. Neil Street right beside Marketplace Mall. The former Bergner’s space would be demolished, along with a small segment inside the mall.

According to council notes, Costco has shown that it would be more expensive to redevelop a site than it would be to build on an undeveloped site farther away from other retailers. Rob Kowalski, Champaign’s assistant planning and development director, said the benefits would outweigh those costs.

“From the city’s perspective, we’d much rather have the store built next to the mall in a part of the city that already has services, streets, police, fire, etc.,” Kowalski said. “It is also anticipated to be a benefit for the mall. That’s really important to us.”

Through the agreement, Champaign will have 10 years to reimburse Costco $2.75 million through portions of its newly-generated sales tax revenues. Kowalski said projections show the city will likely be able to meet that obligation to Costco within just six years.

“The reimbursement of taxes is only for sales they create,” Kowalski said. “So if they don’t build a store, they don’t get any incentives. If their store doesn’t perform, which is highly unlikely, they’re not going to get the reimbursements.”

The next step will be for Costco to sign a deal with Brookfield Properties, which owns Marketplace Mall. Brookfield Properties would then demolish the portion of the mall where Costco will be built and the retailer is anticipated to begin constructing its new location in early 2020.