City to make declaration addressing coronavirus concerns

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City is poised to approve an emergency ordinance to address coronavirus.

This follows Champaign’s decision to do the same Friday. This will likely be the last council meeting that is open for the public to attend. Council will be strict on enforcing social distancing and occupancy limits for anyone who comes out.

As far as what happens for future meetings? That is where the emergency ordinance comes in. Part of it allows the mayor or city council to conduct meetings by audio or video conferencing. Other highlights include the mayor being able to decide to extend deadlines for payments to the City, suspending licenses or permits for special events and closing or limiting access to City buildings.

There are some things the mayor will not be able to do assuming the ordinance is passed. The mayor cannot interfere with supply and purchases of goods and services or infringe upon any person’s constitutional rights.