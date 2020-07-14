City to look at police department policies & conduct

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is taking an in-depth look at the conduct and policies of the police department Tuesday night at a study session.

This comes after the recent national uproar regarding police practices and deadly use of force across America. ​​The study session will bring together city council and police department heads to review their procedures and find ways to improve how they interact with people in the community they serve. ​​​

This conversation Tuesday is the City’s way of showing that they are aware of the unrest and anger people feel, especially after George Floyd of Minneapolis was killed by police which sparked national outrage about holding police accountable for use of force and its disproportionate impact on people of color. ​​

The Champaign Police Department will also propose what they call a “Community Engagement Process”. ​​That will be a series of town halls between police and people who live in Champaign who want to give their input on the department’s policies and practices. ​​​​

The meeting starts Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.