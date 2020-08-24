City to issue petitions for council seats

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council will be taking petitions for three seats up for election in 2021.

Petitions will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the city clerk’s office, which is located on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center. You can also find them on the City’s website.

Officials said candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be a United States citizen

Be 18 or older

Must reside within city limits for one year preceding the election.

Nominating petitions can be filed from 8 a.m. on November 16 through 5 p.m. on November 23.