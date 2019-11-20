City to inspect power plant damage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is ready to inspect the damage caused by a fire at the CWLP power plant last week.

They are also ready to foot the bill. The inspection alone will cost the city 925,000 dollars. The city does not know how much it will cost to actually fix the damage.

Environmental activists in Springfield are wondering why the city is going to such great lengths to look into the repairs. A report last May recommended that the city should look to retire the plants over the next few years.

The report found the equipment was too old, and it would cost more money to keep it running than to retire it and replace it.