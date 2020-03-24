City to host emergency meeting on declaration status

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Springfield’s city council will host an emergency meeting Tuesday night to go over the an emergency declaration proposal for the city.

Mayor Jim Langfelder said the meeting, scheduled to take place via Zoom, will determine whether to declare an emergency to expedite the process for zoning and spending in the amount of $250,000 for city if the coronavirus pandemic warrants a response of that nature. “From the standpoint of operations, we thought it is better to have in place rather than not in case the need arises,” Langfelder said. “It’s more of a precautionary measure and it probably would be used as more of a last case scenario if we felt it would really help us in this situation with operations or delivering services to the people.”

The council will vote on the declaration at the meeting. Langfelder said the council is working on the fight against coronavirus together.