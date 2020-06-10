City to hold meeting regarding resurfacing project

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A meeting will be held Thursday night to discuss proposed improvements located along Vine Street.
City officials said the work is expected to be from the intersection of California Avenue to just south of the intersection of Washington and Vine Streets. Improvements along Washington Street will run from Walnut Street to just east of Urbana Avenue. The work under this contract would involve removal/replacement of concrete roadway/concrete curb; removal/replacement of asphalt roadways at select locations; removal/replacement of all driveway approaches throughout project limits; and replacement of ADA sidewalk ramps throughout project limits.
A virtual meeting presentation will be held over Zoom at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday. City officials will share plans and pictures of the project site and listen to input from residents.
Officials said they expect this project to be done by September.