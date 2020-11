DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the City of Decatur said there will be a lottery drawing for those who submitted city council petitions at the same time on the first day of filing.

In a news release, City Clerk Kim Althoff said the lottery will be held on December 2 at 10 a.m. in the City Clerk’s Office. That is located on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center.

The lottery, which is open to the public, will determine ballot position.