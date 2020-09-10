City to hold listening sessions regarding public safety

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign wants to learn about the community’s vision of public safety within the city. To do so, they are holding five listening sessions.

Officials said the sessions will allow them to gather information from the community to be shared with the city council for future public safety policy decisions.

“The community is our best partner,” said Champaign Chief of Police Anthony Cobb. “and it’s important our neighbors have the opportunity to voice their thoughts and expectations around policing directly to the City to help guide our future work as public servants.” He continued to say this comes as an important time in the country and “identifying a path forward we call all be proud of begins with listening, learning, and working together.”

The sessions will be held using Zoom. City leaders said each session will include Chief Cobb, police command staff and other City officials.

The dates for the meetings are as follows:

September 24: 6-8 p.m.

September 29: 6-8 p.m.

October 3: 1-3 p.m.

October 9: 1-3 p.m.

October 13: 6-8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meetings and give their views during the sessions. The sessions will also be live-streamed on the City’s website. For details on how to participate in the sessions, click here.

After the sessions, community members will be invited to have further in-depth discussions about policing during smaller study circles. More information regarding the study circles will be released at a later date.