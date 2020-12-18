City to hold Consolidated Primary Election in February

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur city clerk said they will need to have a Consolidated Primary Election in February.

In a news release, City Clerk Kim Althoff said a candidate filed a Declaration of Intent to be a Write-In Candidate for a spot on the council on Thursday. “Twelve candidates previously filed their nominating petitions during the filing period in November 2020.”

The 13 candidates will be narrowed down to six during the Consolidated Primary Election on February 23, 2021. Voters will then cast their ballots in the Consolidated General Election on April 6. There are three spots up for grabs on the Decatur City Council.