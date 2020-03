DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A memorial is coming to the city to honor fallen military heroes.

The memorial will be a 28 ft. wide by 6 ft. tall American flag. It is designed out of about 7,000 dog tags.

This is the first time this memorial has ever been to the Midwest. It is coming from Richmond, Virginia and will be at the Decatur Public Library from April 30th to May 2nd.