DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Council members will make a decision Monday night that could cost the city millions of dollars. They’re talking about whether to continue with the current utility tax rate.

The city approve a 4.25 percent tax on natural gas and electricity back in 2015. If it’s allowed to expire, it would go back to 1.25 percent next year. The change would mean more than $3 million less for the city generated from the utility tax.