City to discuss executive order & other COVID-19 updates on Facebook Live

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said they will resume their Facebook Live sessions regarding COVID-19 updates.

The live sessions will resume on Wednesday at 12 p.m. The session will be a conversation with Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow and Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne and moderated by Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder. The conversation will cover the City’s new Executive Order issued this past Friday, enforcement plans and other updates.

You can tune into the conversation on the City’s Facebook page. You can also submit questions in the comment section or email them in advance.