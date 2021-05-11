City to discuss budget for upcoming year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members are expected to discuss budget plans for the 2021-2022 fiscal year Tuesday night.

The proposed budget for the city includes expected revenues of $149.2 million and expected expenditures of 139.5 million, excluding transfers. City staff members are recommending that a $12.535 million reserve be put in place within the General Fund in anticipation of $25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“That’s because we have not had adequate time to review the requirements for that money,” Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen says. “We basically got our first round of information about how that money could be spent yesterday, so we’re still trying to figure all of that out.”

She says the budget remains down because of COVID-19, but is recovering faster than expected due to budget cuts in the past year. Feinen says the goal is to put the American Recovery funding toward additional services rather than backfilling budget holes.

Feinen says she hopes the city will invest some of the money into expanding broadband access. She also wants to focus on anti-violence measures, adding a grocery story with healthy food options and establishing community gardens. She also wants to find out if the federal funds can go toward the Garden Hills drainage project.

Budget approval is expected to happen by June.

The council meeting will begin at 7:00. To see the agenda, click here.