City to begin using alternative fertilizer

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city will host the county’s first compost topdressing program on the City Building’s organic south lawn.

Compost is an alternative to synthetic lawn pesticides and fertilizers.

“Healthy, biodiverse and organic matter rich compost contributes significant benefits to flood control, toxics reduction, plant health and overall human well-being,” said Ryan Anderson, manager of the non-profit natural lawn care initiative Midwest Grows Green.

Anderson will discuss these benefits on-site during the compost topdressing lunch and learn event.

During this event, A live demonstration will happened of how the city will use their newly purchased spreader to incorporate 1/8” of compost into the south lawn this fall.

Compost topdressing will happen at the same rate again next spring and summer.

The Urbana Park District plans to follow these plans for the management of the ball field at Canaday Park.

“The Urbana Park District uses an integrated approach to pest management for its flower beds and sports fields. And we have a long history of promoting sustainability through our natural areas and our organic gardening program,” said Tim Bartlett, Urbana Park District Executive Director. “We encourage the use of natural control methods whenever possible and support growing that effort in Urbana.”

This event is part of the Champaign County Midwest Grows Green which is a collective of community-based lawn and landscape care initiatives.

Lunch & Learn

October 17, 12 p.m.

Urbana City Building