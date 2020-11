DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur will be accepting nomination petitions for three seats on the city council.

In a news release, officials said petitions can be filed with the city clerk on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center. They can be turned in from 8 a.m. on November 16 through 5 p.m. on November 23.

City officials stated, “Please note that the City Clerk cannot provide any legal advice with regard to the election process.”