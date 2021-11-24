City to accept applications for Small Business Rapid Relief Funds

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur will accept applications for the Decatur Small Business Rapid Relief Funds Round 3 starting November 29.

City officials said Decatur was recently awarded $1.2 Million from the DCEO CURE-ES program to provide to small businesses and hospitality industry. Applications will be accepted electronically beginning November 29 until 3:00 p.m. on December 10 through the City of Decatur’s website.

This grant is being made available to reimburse Decatur businesses for expenses incurred between March 1 and December 30 related to outdoor dining expenses, PPE purchases, as well as mortgage/rent and utility relief. Hotels, motels, bars and restaurants, as well as other small businesses are encouraged to apply for this grant opportunity to help alleviate the financial constraint due to the COVID pandemic.

According to officials, home-based businesses are not eligible. Businesses that have not received funding in Rounds 1 and 2 will be given priority.

For more information about the guidelines and qualifications and to apply online, visit the City’s website. Anyone with questions or concerns can call City staff at (217) 450-2350.