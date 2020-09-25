City temporarily raises entry-age for campus area bars

Patrons must be 21 and over, unless eating a meal.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Deborah Feinen issued an amendment to Emergency Order 20-24 that temporarily sets the entry-age for campus area bars to 21 and over.

Officials said there is an exception to the amendment. That exception applies to bars that serve meals. They are allowed to serve food cooked on the premises to those 21 and under until 9 p.m.. Those two are 21 and under must leave when they finish their food or when it becomes 9 p.m., whichever comes first according to the City.

The Emergency Order was put into place to promote public safety and social distancing amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. City of Champaign

The change goes into effect Friday at 2 a.m.