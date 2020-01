CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- An area effort is in its second year of providing for the community. Bundle Up is collecting donations of winter clothing, primarily for adults, coordinated by a student group to benefit Canteen Run.

All Champaign Park District facilities and El Toro Restaurants are serving as drop-off sites. Other partner organizations include the City of Champaign, Dharitree Ecosphere and Moody Air Force Base (based in Georgia).