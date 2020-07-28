City SWAT team arrests man

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members say SWAT officers with Champaign Police were called out to a house Tuesday morning near Columbia and State streets.

A neighbor in that area saw several police officers and undercover vehicles. WCIA also saw law enforcement authorities arrest a man and take him into custody.

This all happened quickly, as police cleared the scene within minutes. They were also seen searching the area afterward.

WCIA asked authorities on scene what they could tell us — they said it was too soon to release any information.

A representative with the Champaign Police Department later said it was part of an ongoing investigation.