City sticks with one ambulance service

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Only one ambulance license will be allowed for the city. The city council voted Tuesday night on whether or not they would increase the number of ambulance licenses.

Mitchell Jerden has been the only ambulance service in the area after Dunn’s Ambulance Service shut down six months ago. The city set a moratorium to not accept any more ambulance licenses for six months. Six months later, they decided they’re going to stick with one service.

The decision can be reviewed every year.