DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Rickey Williams says they’ve made progress in casino solicitations. There are seven intents to submit. Williams says those seven must officially apply by the end of the month.

After the applications are in, he says they will review and score each entity. The committee will then interview each and make a recommendation to the city council. They hope to choose an entity by August 14 and recommend someone to the council by August 20.