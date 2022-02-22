CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s the season of potholes. Every year, this kind of weather busts the pavement open – and it can be costly if you hit one.

When there’s a big freeze, and then it thaws… That movement pushes and cracks the roads – creating potholes.

Potholes aren’t just annoying; they can have a big impact on your travel plans.

“I lost my front tire in a pothole in downtown Champaign,” Sharon Erb said. “But that’s been some years ago.”

Roads change over the years, and especially between seasons. Champaign Public Works said the city’s in a rough spot right now.

“Especially in Illinois, we can go back between spring and winter for a while,” Public Works Operations Manager Cory Conrad said. “But that’s typically when it’s the worst.”

They typically respond to pothole reports within a day or two, but when the weather changes dramatically…

“We get more snow, we get temperatures dropping… we’ll be out there plowing…. It’s not unheard of that we’ll plow those potholes open again.”

Filling potholes is like a Band-Aid. There’s no guarantee they won’t split open again.

“I think they’re doing the best they can but it’d be nice if they could do it in a permanent fix. You know, if you got a hole – you re-fix it and make it stay,” Erb said.

Public Works is seeing more pothole reports – and mechanics are noticing the problem too.

“We have an oil pan [here] that’s got damage and some suspension here got damaged as well,” President of Pro Auto Fix, and master mechanic Anwar Alkhaldi said. “After rain or snow, we will see a lot of cars come breaking down from the suspension break or the oil leak.”

So – what can you do about it?

“Drive safe, don’t text, and focus on the road,” Alkhaldi said.

You can report potholes on city streets to Public Works. If you’re on a state road, call IDOT.

But with more snow in the forecast, Public Works said it may take longer to fill the potholes.