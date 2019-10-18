City schedules leaf pick-ups

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaf collection dates for residents have been scheduled. Bagged leaves must be at the street curb or right-of-way by 6 am, on U-Cycle collection days.

Leaves and non-woody plant material must be in 30-gallon paper lawn and garden bags. Bags should not be ripped or torn. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be collected.

Woody materials like branches, tree limbs and brush are not accepted in the leaf collection program and can be deposited at the Landscape Recycling Center for a fee.

2019 Leaf Collection Dates
November 4 – 8
November 18 – 22
December 2 – 6

