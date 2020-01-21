City rolls out new buses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders will dedicate more than a dozen new buses in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe will speak at the ceremony. The buses will then take a short trip downtown to celebrate 14 new additions to the fleet.

The Federal Transit Administration awarded Decatur $4.6 million in 2018 to buy new buses. City leaders said they needed that funding because their fleet was aging and many of the buses had lived past their anticipated life expectancy.

Decatur is now hiring for part-time bus drivers.

For more information, click here.