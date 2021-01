DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters in April may have a chance to vote on recreational pot sales.

A petition presented Tuesday to the City Clerk had enough signatures to land a spot on the April 6 ballot, although objections to the referendum question can be submitted to the city until January 11.

The question reads, in full, as follows:

“Should the city of Decatur allow the sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused

products to adults 21 and older?”