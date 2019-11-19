City reminds property owners of snow removal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Early winter weather has City leaders reminding property owners in the University District and Downtown area about snow and ice removal.

They say owners are responsible for removing snow, ice, sleet or freezing rain from the sidewalks around their properties. The ordinance applies to accumulations of 2-inches or more. The City will make an announcement when the ordinance goes into effect. Owners will have 48 hours to clear the path. However, they are asked to start clearing right after a weather event to reduce safety risks.

For more information, click here.