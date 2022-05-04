DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said they would like to remind people that per City Ordinance § 51.35, a scheduled rate increase will take effect on their utility bill due in June for all City Storm and Sanitary Sewer charges for the period beginning on April 1.

According to officials, the purpose of this annual increase is to offset the increasing costs of construction materials, wages and operating costs that are a result of inflation.

People can expect to see these changes:

– Residential accounts will see an increase of $1 changing the fee from $29.75 to $30.75

– Multi‐Unit accounts will see an increase of $0.57 per unit changing the fee from $17.00 to $17.57

– All Non‐Residential accounts will see an increase of $1.43 changing the base fee from $42.50 to $43.93

The next increase for Storm and Sanitary Sewer charges will not be until April 1, 2023.

Annually, people can expect to see a slight increase each year to keep pace with the increasing costs of providing City Storm and Sanitary Sewer services.

For more information, contact City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey at amassey@cityofdanville.org or at 217‐431‐2302.