City recognized for LGBTQ inclusivity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign received the second-highest score in Illinois on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Municipality Equality Index.

The MEI measures how inclusive a city’s laws, policies, and services are for the LGBTQ community; Champaign’s score was 84, a rise over 2019’s score of 79.

“This recognition from the Human Rights Campaign shows the commitment that the City of Champaign has toward advancing policies that are inclusive and protective of the rights of our LGBTQ residents and visitors,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen. “I’m proud of the work the City Council and City staff have done to make our progressive community even more welcoming to everyone who chooses to live, work, play, and stay in Champaign.”



The 2020 Municipal Equality Index analyzed 506 American cities, including nine in Illinois. The national average city score was 64. The full MEI report can be reviewed online at www.hrc.org/mei.