City receives $470,000 to help low-income homeowners make house repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur will be getting $470,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to help low-income homeowners.

Officials said eligible homeowners could get up to $45,000 in forgivable loans. The money would go towards helping them with home repairs to remove safety hazards. Those repairs can include roofing, flooring, plumbing and other issues.

The Pritzker Administration announced the City of Decatur will get the money from the IHDA after being awarded through a competitive application process from the state’s Single Family Rehabilitation Program.

“Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the city have stressed with me the need to increase investment in Decatur’s housing stock,” said State Senator Andy Manar in a release. He continued to say he hoped it would help the City has they continue with their rehabilitation efforts.

IHDA has awarded a total of $11 million to 25 local government and non-profit organizations.