CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One website ranks Champaign among the top ten college towns in the nation. It was named 8th on livability.com’s list.

Other schools listed include Ivy League, private, large and public colleges. A variety of factors were weighed to create the list.

The top spot belongs to Ithaca, New York. There’s three schools there, including Cornell. Manhattan, Kansas is 2nd, and Ames, Iowa is third.

To see the full list, click here.