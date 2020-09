NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Normal is raising its gas tax. But the city council said it will not cost you at the pump.

They voted to double the motor fuel tax from four cents per gallon to eight. Leaders said drivers will not pay more for gas, but they have not said if gas station owners will pay the difference.

The increase is expected to bring in an additional $1 million a year. The money will be used to improve roads, sidewalks and transportation.