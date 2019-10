CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To help neighborhoods look better and prevent localized flooding, the city announced an Adopt A Drain program. Residents can help by cleaning drains four times a year when clogging is at its highest.

Every storm drain and catch basin in the city is available to be adopted and you can even nickname the drain you adopt. The program is voluntary and open to anyone 18 or older.

