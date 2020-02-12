City preparing for census

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s one of the most important numbers the City of Decatur will see from this year, and workers can get paid to help them find out what it is.

People can earn 20 dollars an hour by working in the 2020 Census. The census will determine how much federal funding they get from the government. The more population they have, the more money they receive. However, population loss is something the entire state is experiencing.

Macon County is fourth in the state for losing people. Data from the US Census Bureau says Decatur’s population has declined by over 4,000 people between 2010 and 2018. The city has tried things like annexation and community revitalization to increase population and keep the people they have. Now with the census approaching, City officials say it’s important to get workers on the ground to make sure every head gets counted.

The City has formed a count committee to help with the process. For each person who takes part in the census that’s about $1,500 worth of federal money each year. The census count starts April 1st. People can go online or mail the form back.

There will be a hiring event for census workers on Friday, February 14th. It’s from 9am to noon at the Decatur Civic Center.