SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Route 66 is the mother of all roads, and this weekend its time to celebrate it.

The city is set to host the 18th annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival. It opens Friday, September 27 and will run through Sunday. 80,000 people are expected, and that goes along with more than 2,000 cars.

Most of the show will be set up in downtown, between Washington Street and Capitol Avenue, and 4th and 7th Streets.