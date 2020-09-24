City & police department hold community listening session

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Heightened controversy surrounding police and community safety has pushed the Champaign Police Department (CPD) to try to understand people’s concerns. They are asking to hear your thoughts and opinions on what can be done better.

Thursday night is the first of several community listening sessions where people can talk with police to figure out what is working and what is not between police and the people the serve to protect.

The police department is asking people to share their ideas on how to strengthen the relationship between police and the community and get input on their perspectives. CPD said they want to use those suggestions to possibly change policies in the future.

Chief Cobb said now, more than ever, it is important the department listens to the community. The department is trying to prioritize helping people feel like they have a partnership with police. “We acknowledge the opportunity ahead of us to help improve police-community relations and to try and strengthen the bonds of trust and how police services are provided,” said Tom Yelich, Public Relations – Champaign Police Department. “These listening sessions are really designed to be an initial step in this evaluation process where we can listen and learn.”

This is the first of five virtual Zoom community meetings the City and police department is hosting: