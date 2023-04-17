CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign released a statement that the city’s forestry crew planted eight new trees in the Downtown Business District last week.

The city shared on social media that the trees were planted in many downtown locations. These include in front of the former Dallas & Co., The Esquire, Sam’s Café, Manzella’s, the police department, and the former Destihl restaurant.

Of the eight trees replaced, the city said they each met their own demise. Officials said two had been run over by cars, two were damaged beyond repair by delivery trucks, three died within three years of being planted, and the oldest one died of cumulative biotic and abiotic stressors.

Officials said that studies have shown the average lifespan of a tree in a downtown environment ranges from 7-13 years.