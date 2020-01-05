City plans to restore landmark

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council will meet on Monday to decide how to revive the Transfer House.

The building is a piece of history. It was built in the late 1800s as a transfer point for Decatur’s old electric streetcar system and, after that, as a bus terminal. But it has been sitting empty in Central Park since the 1970s.

Now, City Council is proposing it be managed by the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The outside was renovated about 10 years ago, but the inside needs major updates like heating and plumbing.

One council member says it will take a certain plan to make that happen.

“As council person, I’m a big supporter of the transfer house and [would] like to see it used, but it is going to cost to keep something open. So, I will support anything where it will it will be generating some income to help defray the cost,” says Patrick McDaniel.

The idea is to have the transfer house used as an event space once renovated. It will be open for community members to rent out for their private events.

Council member McDaniel says the Decatur Area Convention and Visitor Bureau would be responsible for raising the money from private donors for renovations. The city will give them an extra$10,000 from motel/hotel tax to manage it on top of the $240,000 they currently receive from that.