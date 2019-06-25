City plans events for National Night Out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The community is invited to take part in National Night Out next month.

The event encourages neighborhood engagement and started as a crime prevention initiative.

The national event will be center stage in the city as the fire and police departments, ambulance services and neighborhood associations join forces to make a memorable event.

Each of the three fire houses will be hosting anyone wishing to stop by with unique activities, food, music and more.

So, you’re invited to turn on your porch light, lock your door and come outside to spend time with your neighbors. National Night Out is August 6, 5:30 – 8:30 pm.

For more information, click here.