CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Garden Hills neighborhood in Champaign could be getting new amenities.

Tuesday night, the city council is reviewing a proposal for a pilot program that will use “safe places, active spaces” principles.

That means they’ll add more park-like amenities to engage youth in under-utilized areas of land. The city hopes to implement changes over the next 18 months. They’ll be starting construction on a flood basin next July.

“Whether that’s a basketball hoop, or other kinds of park-like amenities like that, we want to try and fill that gap even though it would be temporary for the next 18 months, and it might work its way into the design of the detention basin moving forward that would start construction in 2023,” Assistant Planning & Development Director Rob Kowalski said.

The plan is to get started in the spring, and hopefully, the new spaces will be open by June 1.