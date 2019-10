GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Even though ghosts and ghoul’s are on people’s minds, they’ll soon be replaced with Christmas trees and other holiday celebrations. One is Gibson City’s Lighted Christmas Parade.

It’ll be the 25th year for the annual event. This year’s theme is Silver Bells, and organizers said it will be the largest parade to date.

People can catch it on Saturday, November 23 at 6:30 p.m.