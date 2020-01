ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- More than 1.5 million students in the state will benefit from more than $1.2 million in grants to school libraries. 684 public school districts received the grants from Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White.

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”