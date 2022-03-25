TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Tuscola recently posted to Facebook, letting people know that Tuscola Police have identified suspects in the Ervin Park vandalism that happened on Wednesday.

City officials said the damage is covered by insurance and they are working to get the damage repaired as quickly as possible.

They stated, “We see this as a good example of how things work well when a bad thing happens. Thank you all for your care and concern for our parks and your community! It is wonderful to live in such a community that we can take care of our issues and then heal and keep moving forward!”

We are working on getting more information about the suspects from police. Updates will be posted when they become available.