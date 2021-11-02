City officials say Decatur not under drinking water boil order

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is clearing up some confusion regarding area boil orders.

In a Facebook post, City officials said Decatur is not under a boil order. “There have been inaccurate reports that the City of Decatur is under a drinking water boil order due to temporarily supplying water to the Village of Forsyth from Sunday afternoon until early this morning,” said officials on Tuesday. “These reports are not accurate.” They continued to say Decatur is not under a drinking water boil order.

If you have further questions, the City is asking you to call Water Services Manager Randy Miller at (217) 875-5705.

