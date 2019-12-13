City offers Christmas tree collection service

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Christmas is still 12 days away, but the City of Champaign is already letting you know what to do with your tree when you are done with it.

The holiday tree collection date has been set for Monday, January 13. It is available to all residential properties within the city’s corporate limits. Trees will not be collected by zone.

All trees must be placed on the curb for pick-up by 6 a.m. on January 13. Residents may also take trees to the Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Avenue. Trees with stands, decorations, tinsel, lights, and other materials that make them non-recyclable will not be collected.