City offering small business grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders are offering help to small business owners struggling with COVID-19 restrictions.

Business owners could send submissions for the Small Business Assistance Grant Program starting Monday, November 16. It’s open to for-profit businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

The grants can be used for expenses such as mortgage or rent payments, payroll, and PPE. Springfield’s mayor said there’s enough money to help up to 120 ‘mom and pop’ shops with $5,000 grants.

“We’re entering another challenging time in regards to what’s happening, and it’s important that we do whatever we can to support the small businesses within our community to get through this tough time,” said Jim Langfelder, Springfield Mayor. “Small businesses are the backbone of any community.”

The deadline for online applications is November 30 at 5:00 p.m.